Shoaib takes charge as Chairman of State Life

F.P. Report

KARACHI: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, the country’s largest life insurance company, has announced the appointment of Shoaib Javed Hussain as its Chairman, effective 17th March, 2021.

Hussain has 20 years of management experience at leading Global Insurance Groups & Consultancies in the United Kingdom and in Asia. Hussain brings with him his deep understanding of the insurance industry, wide knowledge of strategic executive perspective and technical acumen that he has gained through global engagements across Europe, North America & Asia.

Before joining State Life, Hussain held senior leadership positions with AIA Insurance Group, Milliman, and Prudential plc of the United Kingdom. He began his career at an Actuarial consultancy in Pakistan. He holds an MSc in Actuarial Management from Cass Business School, City University, London and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries (UK).