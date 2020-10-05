Shocking moment: staff member at crematorium interrupts the service to shout at man who moved his chair closer to his mother

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: The shocking moment a member of staff at a crematorium interrupted a funeral in order to berate mourners for being too close together has been caught on camera.

An unnamed man, from Milton Keynes, revealed he had moved his chair in order to comfort his mother at his father’s funeral at Crownhill Crematorium, before other mourners followed suit.

But it wasn’t long before a member of staff interrupted the service by waving his arms and shouting at the mourners to ‘move the chairs back’.

The man said he and his family were left devastated by the ‘telling off’, telling Milton Keynes Community Hub: ‘I can sit in a restaurant, I can sit in a pub, I can live at her house, I can travel in a limousine to the crematorium with 6. But when I want to give my mum a cuddle at dads funeral, a man flies out mid service shouting stop the service and makes us split…A devastating day made even worse.’

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes Council said: ‘We are sorry to have upset this family. We don’t usually step in if a guest needs to be comforted by another family member and in this instance should have taken a more considered approach.

‘We ask funeral directors to let us know whether any chairs should be grouped in advance, and from now on this includes guests who are in the same household or bubbles, as well as people who need extra support. We hope this provides additional comfort at a difficult time.’

In a video capturing the moment on camera, mourners can be seen seated around the room on chairs at a social distance from others.

As the service began, one mourner in the front row moves his chair to be next to an elderly woman, placing his arm around her shoulder in comfort.

The man on the other side of her quickly follows suit, before a person in the second row begins to move his chair closer to a woman seated next to him.

But before he is able to move, a man rushes into the frame, waving his arms and shouting: ‘Sorry, sorry, you have to put the chairs back I’m afraid.’

As he approaches the mourners in the front row, he goes on: ‘You can’t move the chairs, you were told.’

The stunned group moves back to their original position, and the celebrant continued with the service.

Posting the clip on Facebook, the Milton Keynes Community Hub commented: ‘We were contacted by a resident who recently said goodbye to his father at Crownhill Crematorium.

‘They wanted us to help highlight how traumatic and upsetting the experience of a funeral now is, on top of the already sadness people feel when laying somebody to rest.’

They went on to share a comment from one of the sons, who said: ‘We are absolutely heartbroken. Me and my brother haven’t been able to leave my mums side for two weeks as it is, being there for my Mum, within her bubble.’

He explained: ‘It scared my daughter and shocked everyone in the room.

‘This is not how funerals should be and with the guidelines in place for pubs, bars, public transport etc, how this can carry on at funerals is beyond belief.’

The clip quickly went viral as thousands of Facebook users said they were left outraged by the staff member’s behaviour.

One person commented: ‘Although I do not know them, my condolences to the family involved. I am absolutely incensed.

‘The way in which the service was interrupted and the manner in which they were spoken to are beyond forgiveness. I think I would have got up and walked out in disgust.’

Another wrote: ‘It is shocking, you should not separate family members who live together when attending a funeral. In fact it’s more than shocking, it is down right cruel!’

A third added: ‘We went through this in April and I was unable to console my own children with the loss of their beautiful nanna my amazing mum.

‘The effect on us mentally is indescribable the pain is long felt. As a family we feel we have not been able to honour my darling mum.’