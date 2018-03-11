Shoe hurled at former PM Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An unknown person thrown a shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during an event held at Jamia Naeemia seminary in Garhi Shahu on Sunday.

According to private news channels, Nawaz Sharif was addressing the participants of the event and someone from the audience threw a shoe at him which hit the chest of Nawaz Sharif however, he remained unhurt in the incident.

The seminary administration detained the attacker and the former prime minister addressed the crowd.

Earlier n Saturday, a person threw ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif while he was addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz convention.

Last month, a man hurled a shoe at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal while he was addressing a workers’ convention in Narowal.

