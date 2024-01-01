Shooting at Israeli bus in occupied West Bank wounds 4

JERUSALEM (AFP): A gunman wounded four people including a 12-year-old when he opened fire Wednesday on an Israeli bus in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military and medics reported.

The attack at around 11:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) happened south of Jerusalem, near Bethlehem at the so-called tunnels checkpoint.

Israel’s emergency medical service Magen David Adom said its medics treated four people, including “a 12-year-old child in serious condition with gunshot wounds.”

The boy was “in a critical condition,” according to Hadassah hospital, west of Jerusalem.

The military said: “Israeli security forces are pursuing the terrorist, setting up roadblocks and encircling the area of Bethlehem.”

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

Violence in the West Bank has soared since the war in Gaza erupted on October 7 last year after Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 790 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.

Palestinian attacks on Israelis have also killed at least 24 people in the West Bank in the same period, according to Israeli official figures.