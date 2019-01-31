Shooting for Bharat has been extremely exciting, says Katrina Kaif

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are working together yet again and this time around it is in Bharat. Katrina has wrapped up shooting for Bharat and she recently spoke about the experience of working on the project. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is inspired by the Korean film, An Ode to my Father. Bharat is a story about the journey of a man and a country over a long time span.

Talking about working in the film, Katrina said, “It has been extremely inspiring, exciting, challenging and interesting. From the moment I started prep for this film till date, it’s been such a journey of discovery and learning. There have been so many moments while filming that I will always cherish.”

Bharat hits the theatres during summer this year.