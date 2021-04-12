Shooting in Afghanistan kills senior military doctor, army officer

Monitoring Desk

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan, April 12 (Xinhua) — A senior military doctor and an army officer were killed in a shooting in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province on Monday, the latest in a string of targeted killings in the conflict-torn country, local police confirmed.

“Dr. Mohammad Samim and an army officer were martyred when gunmen fired on an army’s four-wheel-drive vehicle in Kart-e-Ferdowsi in Police District 5 of provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif city during morning rush hour,” Adil Shah Adil, provincial police spokesman, told Xinhua.

Samim served as the physician in-chief at army’s Shaheen 209 Corps, he said.

The vehicle caught fire and the attackers fled the scene after the shooting.

No group has claimed responsibly for the attack so far.

The Taliban militant group has conducted scores of targeted attacks against civilians and military officials in recent years. The armed outfit considers anyone working for the government and NATO and U.S.-led troops as target.

Courtesy: Xinhua