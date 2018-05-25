Shooting of ‘Hera Pheri-3’ to be started from December 2018

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Priyadarshan had directed the iconic comedy movie Hera Pheri, while Neeraj Vora directed the second part of the film. Neeraj was all set to direct the third part of the franchise as well and had even finalized the script but the directed succumbed to an illness earlier this year.

However, latest reports suggest that Hera Pheri 3 is ready to be made now and will go on floors in December this year. Indra Kumar will now be directing Hera Pheri 3.

He is the same person who directed Total Dhamaal that was a comic joyride for the audience. Hera Pheri 3 will have the same cast as the first part of the film, with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reuniting for the project.

A source close to the film gave further insights to a leading daily saying that, “The project was locked last month after the three actors gave their dates. It will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule between December 2018 and February 2019 and will release in the second half of next year.

Advertisements