Shopkeepers urged to use biodegradable shopping bags

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: On the directives of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwaw, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Dir, Saleem Akram has directed all assistance commissioners of the district to ensure the distribution of biodegradable shopping bags.

In this connection, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Adenzai, Mohammad Shah Jameel Khan and Town Municipal Officer (TMO), Adenzai visited different bazaars and directed the shopkeepers to use the environment-friendly and biodegradable shopping bags. In a message to the trading community and general public, the Deputy Commissioner urged them to extend full cooperation to the administration in the campaign for the promotion of the use of environment-friendly shopping bags.

