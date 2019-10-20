Short leash

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in its plenary session in Paris decided to retain Pakistan on greylist for a further period of four months till February, 2020 and urged for full compliance of all 27 points of the action plan for curbing money laundering and terror financing. The international watchdog has acknowledged that some improvement has been made in the anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing but full compliance is required on all the points of action plan by Pakistan failing which an appropriate action shall be taken then.

The statement released by the FATF states about full implementation of five points of the action plan, partial progress on the remaining ones and little progress on eliminating terror financing risks. The decision about the retention of Pakistan on grey list was expected as Ms Allice Wells Assistant Secretary of the US State Department Bureau for South Asia and Central Affairs had dropped a hint of it in a tweet a few days ago. She appreciated Pakistan’s recent administrative measures for militancy control but once again urged for doing more to stop militants from operating within its borders. Ms. Wells expressed partial satisfaction over the arrest of four leaders of Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Jumat-Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed but emphasized that they should be prosecuted and put on trial.

The FATF decision is based on an incomplete third mid-term review report of the Asia Pacific Group, wherein India has clout to manipulate the proceedings of the regional body of the international watchdog. The Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) strongly contested this report and mentioned certain gaps and inefficiencies in it. It did not include the measures taken for curbing money laundering from October, 2018 and onwards.

Remaining on the grey list will tighten risk profile of Pakistan and some foreign financial institutions will find it difficult to do transactions with banks of the country. It will also shy away multilateral donor agencies from extending liberal financial assistance to the cash strapped Pakistan. The Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Tersa Daban Sanchez had cautioned in a seminar in Islamabad against the greylist impact on the current Extend Fund Facility of the donor agency. She referred to the likely difficulties that Pakistan may face in access to private global money market. It is pertinent to mention that over the past few years foreign exchange bear bonds are floated shoring up foreign currency reserves and clear balance of payment liabilities. By virtue of its 70 percent voting rights in this global lending agency, tight rope walking shall be needed to ensure smooth release of next tranches of $.billion three years IMF loan programme as application of carrot and stick has been on Pakistan has been the corner stone of the US foreign policy for South Asia.

National Action Plan (NAP) could not be implemented in totality due to lack of support from the opposition political parties on certain most important points. The tenure of military courts was not extended as necessary legislation could not be done because the PTI led coalition government has razor thin majority in the National Assembly and is short of even that in the Senate, where opposition has absolute majority. The most important points, which are yet to be implemented, pertain to the strengthening of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA); choking all sources of financing of militant outfits, including the informal ones as well; and revamping and reforming criminal justice system. The reforms in criminal justice systems will require approval of legislation from the parliament which the opposition parties may not be willing to support merely for the vested interest. But there is no escape route available for Pakistan from the sanctions of UN Security Council Resolutions numbering 1267 and 1373 which are binding on all member countries of the Unite Nations. Hopefully, the commitments made on the implementation of FATF action plan shall be fulfilled during the short leash given for moving out of greylist.