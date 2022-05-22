‘Shortage of clean drinking water to be resolved soon’

PESHAWEAR (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Sunday inaugurated a number of projects completed by Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) including 17 tube wells, repair, and maintenance of three water tanks, as well as laying the foundation stone for a 27,000-foot water supply line.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that the shortage of clean drinking water in Abbottabad city would be resolved soon on a permanent basis, while paying tribute to the staff of WSSCA on the occasion said that WSSCA Abbottabad has repaired and rehabilitated tube wells that were reported to be inoperable by other agencies.

He said WSSCA has solved the water supply issue of a huge area by repairing a tube well which was out of order for the last 30 years I am proud of it.

Governor KP said that in order to permanently resolve the water crisis in Abbottabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is investing Rs.7 billion under the Cities Improvement Project, he also announced allocating more funds to provide clean drinking water to every citizen.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani congratulated the citizens on the inauguration of the Dhamtoor Bypass and also announced to take 300 kanals of land near Dotar for Sports Complex.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSCA Engineer Javed Abbasi briefed the participants about all the ongoing and completed projects. Chairman Board of Directors WSSCA Sarfraz Khan Jadoon welcomed guests and talked about his 15 monthly performance as Chairman.

He said that WSSCA is available for public service day and night and the water supply has been doubled in all areas. Sarfraz Khan Jadoon said that they will bring further improvement in the water system in the near future to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water to the citizens.

The event was attended by a large number of civil society, media representatives, the business community, WASA officers, members of the Board of Directors and local dignitaries.

