Shortfall reaches 5,000MW as power outages hit Pakistan amid ongoing heatwave

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The country is facing eight-hour-long power outages amid the merciless ongoing heatwave as the electricity shortfall has reached 5,000 megawatt.

According to power division sources on Wednesday, the electricity shortfall was touching 5,000MW following an ongoing heatwave in the country as the mercury level is touching 44 Celsius in Lahore.

The sources said that 4,000MW was being generated by hydropower. Whereas thermal power plants are generating 3,000MW electricity.

The total production of electricity is 19,000MW while the demand is 24,000MW, the sources added.

However, the power division on the other hand, is citing just 1,500 shortfall as a main cause for eight-hour long loadshedding.

The sources said the power distribution companies’ system is overloaded, adding that 80% transformers were overburdened.

They said that with the rise in demand, feeders were kept tripping. They said that instructions had been given to the power distribution companies to improve their system.