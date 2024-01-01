SHO’s two brothers killed in Lakki Marwat attack

F.P. Report

LAKKI MARWAT: Two brothers of a police Station House Officer were killed by unidentified gunment in Abakhel village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s Lakki Marwat district on Saturday.

According to the police, terrorirts targeted the SHO’s residence and opened fire. Two of the the police officials brothers, one of whom was himself a police constable, were standing outside the house when it came under attack.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The police official is reported to have received no recent threats from terrorists or militants recently.Recently there has been an uptick in violence in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Balochistan province.

In response to the escalating violence, the military has intensified its operations, killing 21 suspected militants and thwarting a major attack in Lasbela.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to strengthen the fight against terrorism, committing to provide the military with all necessary resources to combat the threat.

Relations between Islamabad and the Taliban regime in Afghanistan have been strained recently over the use of Afghan soil by terrorist group like TTP as launch pad for its terror campaign in Pakistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly asked Afghanistan’s rulers to stop their support of these terrorist groups and recently revealed evidence of the link between between the two.

Majority of the recent high impact attacks originated from Afghanistan involving Afghan nationals and modern weapons left by US forces during their chaotic withdrawal in 2021.

The incumbent government also blames PTI government’s 2022 change in policies for the surge of violence and terrorism in the country recently pointing out that 102 hardened criminals were freed from jails who were involved in killing school children and disgracing Pakistani flag in Malakand.