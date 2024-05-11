Showbiz stars offer commiseration on death of Iran president

(Web Desk) : The tragic news of the death of Iranian President has also saddened the people of Pakistan due to a strong bond of connection between the two brotherly nations.

Not only the masses, showbiz stars also expressed commiserations for the departed soul.

Celebrities took to their social media accounts to express their condolences on this sad event.

Many showbiz stars including actors Usama Khan, Ghana Ali, Madiha Rizvi and host Shaista Lodhi shared their condolences on this untimely demise.

Madiha Rizvi called the death of Iranian president a great loss for the Muslim Ummah.

Another celebrity added that we are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss.

Azekah Daniel said she supported Raisi due to humanity.

Titkoker Kanwal Aftab also poured her love for the departed soul.

Asim Mahmood called it a very sad news.

Actor Ghana Ali relied on her visceral feeling and said “we all know who did this”.