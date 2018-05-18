Shraddha can marry man of her choice: Shakti Kapoor

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Shraddha’s father and actor Shakti Kapoor has said that his daughter is allowed to marry man of her choice.

Shakti Kapoor said: “Every father wants his daughter to get married in a good and respected family. I wish that she grows in her personal and professional life, but I think as a parent, you have to give some kind of liberty to your children because now that period is gone when parents used to marry their children (to a person) of their choice.”

He also praised Shraddha for her dedication towards work.

On work front, Shraddha is busy in the shooting of ‘Saaho’ along with Baahubali star Prabhas and biopic of badminton star Saina Nehwal.

