Shraddha Kapoor likely to be seen as air hostess in Baaghi 3

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor fans have a lot to look forward to as the actress has some exciting projects in her kitty. Shraddha will star in action thriller titled Saaho along with Prabhas. The film is set to release on 30th of this month. It was also recently confirmed that she will star in the third instalment of the Baaghi series. Now, a report in a leading daily has revealed some inside details about her character in the film. For the very first time, Shraddha will be playing the role of an air hostess.

The same was confirmed by a source close to the project which said, “Ahmed Khan (director) and Farhad (Samji, writer) wanted to create an interesting, multilayered part for her. Shraddha will start shooting in early September in Mumbai. The team will later move to Agra and then fly out of the country for the international schedule, beginning in Georgia.”

It’s for the first time that Shraddha will be seen in such a role. What’s interesting is that Baaghi 3 marks Shraddha and Tiger Shroff’s reunion as they two were last seen in Baaghi in 2016. Earlier when Ahmed Khan was asked about what makes Baaghi 3 different, he had told, “In Baaghi 2, Tiger jumped off a cliff to land on a mid-air chopper. He also performed stunts on water.

This time we have him taking over a city and breaking it down, besides jumping off cliffs and skyscrapers and setting off blasts. Tiger will be there for eight-10 days and is really looking forward to it. He has so much to give and always up for it. It’s a different kind of action for Shraddha, not gimmicky or typical maar-dhaad. It’s a combination of mind and speed, very slick and international. We are still planning what kind of training she will need to go through, but I can assure that she will surprise everyone.”

All set to go on floors this September, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.