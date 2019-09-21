Shraddha Kapoor likely to replace Deepika Padukone in Luv Ranjan’s next

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: It was earlier this year when Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were snapped at filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s residence. It was soon after that when reports of her featuring in the film started doing rounds on the internet.

Later the same was denied as the actress said she won’t work with anyone who has been accused of sexual harassment. Some reports even suggested that DP didn’t agree on the price. Now, with Deepika out of the picture, a source close to the project informed Filmfare that Shraddha Kapoor may come in as the new female lead.

The source informed, “Shraddha is in talks with Luv and makers are reportedly keen to have on board. She has not worked with Ranbir and Ajay before so the project got her really excited. She even met Ajay to discuss the film. If all works out well, they will make an official announcement soon.”

Other than this, Shraddha Kapoor’s latest release Saaho has become the biggest hit of her career. The film featured her opposite Prabhas and also marked her debut in the Telugu film industry. Ranbir, on the other hand, has been busy with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.