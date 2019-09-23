Shraddha Kapoor likely to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Just recently reports came out that Shraddha Kapoor will be joining Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan’s next. The buzz had that Shraddha will be replacing Deepika Padukone in the film who has opted out of the project for her own reasons. However, now we hear that even Shraddha won’t be a part of the Luv Ranjan directorial. According to latest reports, Shraddha will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana which will star her opposite Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan. Shraddha even recently starred in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore which not just performed well at the box-office but received critical acclaim as well.

A leading portal suggests that Shraddha has decided to opt out of Ranbir-Ajay’s film and rather star in this Nitesh Tiwari directorial. The report further states that Shraddha has been offered the role of Sita in the period drama, which will be made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore. Shraddha, we hear has already expressed her interest in the project and makers might soon make an official announcement. Other than this, Shraddha recently wrapped up shooting for Street Dancer 3D in which she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. Helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza, the film also features Prabhu Dheva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.