Shrinking trade deficit

Relatively strict imports curtailing measures have brought down the deficit in merchandise account of foreign trade by 15.3 percent. The overall current account deficit dropped to $31.8billion in the last fiscal year as compared with the deficit of $37.8 billion in FY 18. The imports showed a decrease of 10 percent in FY 19 to $54.8 billion against the imports of $61.7 billion in FY 18.

Downward trend in the current account deficit through imports’ restriction adhoc trade policy is not the exclusive barometer of improvement in external balance as exports have registered a negative growth of 1 percent. The exports fall below $23 billion to $22.97 billion whereas the PTI government wanted an increase of $4 billion in the last fiscal year. For the achievement of the export target of $27 billion a subsidy of over Rs.30 billion in electricity and gas prices was given to four exports industries in addition to zero-rate sales tax facility and exemption from normal income tax regime. The zero-rate sales tax facility has now been withdrawn in the current year federal budget.

The negative growth in exports put a question mark on the claim made by AbdurRazaqDawood Advisor to the Prime Minister on commerce and textiles that Chinese market access will boost exports by additional $1 billion. But it did not come true. A very realistic suggestion was given by Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir that flexible exchange rate alone will not help give tremendous boost to exports. The ultimate solution should come from the business community by improving competitiveness in the international market.

Improvement in competitiveness is now a herculean task to be done, thanks to the nationalist ion policy of Z.A Bhutto government; neglect of industrial policies by successive governments that could have facilitated the induction of advanced technology, its indegenisation and product innovations; lack of investment in human capital; and installation of the most expensive power generation systems by PPP and PML-N governments besides shady electricity purchase agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). IPP owners like MianMansha, SalimShezad and Nadeem Babar had financial stakes with leadership of two mainstream political parties. But how come that Nadeem Babar acquired an important slot in the present government.

For the enhancement of comparative advantage of Pakistani products in the international market, the economic models implemented by other developing countries of the region can be emulated. Not a single cotton crop is grown in Bangladesh but it exports cloth and ready made garments worth $27 billion by virtue of advance technology application, reasonably low electricity tariff and liberal investment in skill development. World Economic Forum (WEF) President BorgeBrende called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and had a luncheon meeting with private-public sector representatives. He assured WEF partnership in bringing improvement in human capital skills. Does the government has any plan or strategy for achieving expanded and extensive partnership for which Mr. Brenede has given a sincere offer? The answer is a big no if we look at the dismal education and research environment in the institutions of higher education of science, engineering and technology and redundancy deliberately created in the organisations of Research and Development. Interestingly, Federal Minister for Science and Technology FawdHussainChaudhry ridiculed a proposal of proper funding to utilise the technical infrastructure and rich human resource expertise of Pakistan’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. It reflects non-serious attitude of the present federal government towards improvement in human capital, strengthening and re-invigorating the valuable organisations of Research and Development. A prominent member of the Prime Minister Economic Advisory Commission Dr. IshratHussain can write a brilliant article in a leading daily English Newspaper on the importance of “Knowledge Economy” but when it comers to advice for policy formulation then he is found more keen on pressing for the proposal of tax amnesty to black money holders. The devolution of higher education to provinces under 18th Amendment was politically motivated to make higher education non-affordable for the talented students of poor and middle classes and to further degenerate the quality of education. The less said about it the better it would be.