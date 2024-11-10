Shujaat demands naming roads after Quetta blast martyrs

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Moshin Naqvi on Tuesday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his Gulberg residence in the capital.

PML-Q president condemned the Quetta railway station attack while demanding to name roads in Islamabad after the martyrs to which Naqvi agreed. Both leaders expressed sympathy with the bereaved families of the martyrs who lost their lives in grisly Quetta blast.

“Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terror. Thousands of people embraced martyrdom for which they will never be forgotten”, said the PML-Q chief.

During the meeting, Naqvi vowed to eliminate terrorists from Pakistan’s soil, adding that people of Pakistan would always remain indebted to the sacrifices given by its martyrs.

Shujaat also lauded Pakistan Cricket Team’s performance in Australia where it won the series by 2-1 against the hosts.