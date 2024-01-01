Shujaat rules out US interference in Pakistan’s domestic affairs

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain ruled out any possibility of US intervention in Pakistan’s domestic affairs.

He expressed these views while talking to a Chinese delegation of investors who called on him on Friday.

The delegation of Chinese investor was led by Scarlett Zhang.

Provincial Minister for Investment and Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present on the occasion.

The recently held US elections, Pak-China ties and several other issues were discussed during the meeting.

“The US has its own policies. The new administration will not interfere in the domestic issues of Pakistan,” said the former prime minister.

The veteran politician said that the economic cooperation between Pakistan and China would be further enhanced.

“We are grateful to China for launching several new projects in Punjab,” he said.

The former prime minister was of the view that we should take benefit from Chinese technology for the development of agriculture sector.

The minister for investment and trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the Punjab government would completely facilitate the Chinese investors working in Pakistan.

He said that Ch Shujaat had played an important role for promoting the trade ties between Pakistan and South Korea.

Ch Shujaat also presented his book to the Chinese delegation.