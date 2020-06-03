Shujat asks people to avoid elements spreading fear, harassment regarding Corona

F.P. Report

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has that the people should avoid such elements who are spreading fear and harassment among the people regarding corona so that their business keep on going.

In a statement here Wednesday, he appealed the people to avoid Corona test till some sorts of indications do not appear. People should better observe preventive measures instead of having tests repeatedly and regard it as their responsibility that they have to save not only themselves but also others, he added.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that those earning “haram” should have fear of Allah and create some humanity in them because “haram” income does not help anyone.

He said that do not make yourself and your family mental patients by having tests repeatedly, we all should adopt such life style at the earliest in which observing preventive measures is very essential thing.

The PML President said particularly look after your poor relatives and people living around you because Almighty Allah likes this act, perhaps Almighty Allah may rid us of this pandemic due to it, this is a pandemic sent by Allah, all should seek forgiveness truly from their hearts from Almighty Allah so that He keeps us safe from it.