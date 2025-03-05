Shukla says Pak-India cricket’s subject to G2G engagements

LAHORE (APP): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajiv Shukla said that bilateral cricket between Pakistan and India was only possible if governments of the two countries decided to do so.

In an interaction with the media during second semi-final of the Champions Trophy between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday, he said it is very nice feeling to hold Pak-India series but the decision is to be taken by the Indian government and not the ICC.

Shukla is one of the heads of member boards besides Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruque Ahmed, Executive Director (CEO) Cricket South Africa (CSA) Pholetsi Moseki, Vice President CSA Dr. Mohammed Moosajee, and Director New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Roger Twose who arrived on special invitation of PCB Chairman Naqvi to visit Lahore and watch the second semi-final at the Gaddafi stadium.

Shukla, when asked about the chances of the ice in relations to thaw, did not give any deadlines, adding that all depended on the governments on both sides of the border when bilateral cricket would happen. He also mentioned an ICC provision which required government consent for a team to participate in the ICC event.

On an India-Pak bilateral cricket series at a neutral venue, Rajiv Shukla, who also member of Rajya Sabha in India, said it is true that the fans wish to watch both nation play against each other but it has been the BCCI policy to play a bilateral series on each other’s soil.

On offer by the ECB to host Pak-India bilateral series on English soil, he said ‘who will not like to host an India-Pakistan series in its country.’

To a question, he said it was very nice to visit the Gaddafi stadium which has been built anew and watch the Champions Trophy semi-final, adding that the Champions Trophy had been very well organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

On the advantage to the Indian team for playing all CT 25 matches at one venue in Dubai, he said ‘There is no question of fair or unfair as the decision on India playing at one venue was taken at the ICC level long before the Champions Trophy started.’ He said India did not play on the one pitch only and every match was being played on a different turf.

On his favorite food in Lahore, Rajiv Shukla praised the food street in Lahore, adding that the food streets are very attractive and a source of tourism for the country. He said he had visited the Food Street in Gawalmandi, Lahore during the Indian team’s tour in 2006, adding that the food streets are more embellished and attractive today.

On preference for some food in Lahore, Shukla said the food, faces and language were common on both sides of the border.

BCCI VP Shukla said that the PCB is hosting a ‘Night Tour’ of the Lahore Fort to the visiting heads of member boards and the ICC officials tonight and he will be able to see more of Lahore.