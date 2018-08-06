Shutter down strike continues in IoK against cancellation of Article 35-A of constitution

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Kashmiris continued its shutter down strike in occupied Kashmir for the second consecutive day against the BJP-led Indian government’s plans to cancel Article 35-A by the use of its judiciary.

According to Indian Constitution, Article 35-A grants special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and stops non-locals from buying and selling land in the territory.

Joint Resistance Leadership has given the call for shutdown on Sunday and Monday and supported by trader bodies and civil society organizations.

According to media all the markets, business establishments are closed while streets wear a deserted look in all major cities and towns of the territory. The shutdown is aimed at expressing resentment against the hearing in the Indian Supreme Court, today, of the petitions seeking repeal of the Article 35-A.

The cancellation of this constitutional provision will pave the way for the Indian citizens to permanently settle in occupied Kashmir that will subsequently result in change in the demographic composition of the territory.

Meanwhile, shutdown is also being observed in Poonch, Rajouri, Thanamandi and other areas of Jammu region, today.

All Party Coordination Committee in Rajouri, said in a statement that people from all walks of life, irrespective of caste or religion, are with this peaceful protest and have stood up to save the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The residents took out a protest rally in Mahore on Sunday in support of Article 35-A.

