Sidharth Malhotra to play Captain Vikram Batra in next movie

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to play Captain Vikram Batra in his upcoming biopic movie. After playing an army man in his last movie, Sidharth Malhotra will again be seeing in a military role once again.

This will be the first biopic that Sidharth will be starring in ever since he debuted in Student of The Year.

Sidharth told media that a biopic is based on a real person and adding that I think one needs to handle that with a lot of sensitivity.

This is not the first time someone is playing the character of Captain Vikram Batra. Before Sidharth, Abhishek Bachchan had played the same character in LOC Kargil. Here’s waiting to watch the handsome star back in the uniform for Param Vir Chakra.

Advertisements