Sidharth Malhotra to play a double role in upcoming film

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra has a good line-up of films for the year ahead with Jabariya Jodi, Marjaavaan and Vikram Batra biopic in his kitty.

The actor has had his share ups and downs over the years but the one thing that his fans love about him is that he never backs down. Sidharth is currently shooting for Marjaavaan and reports suggest, post that he will begin shooting for Dharma Productions’ next which is a biopic on Vikram Batra. Sidharth will be playing a double role in the film as he will essay the part of Vikram as well as his twin brother Vishal. The actor is expected to bring about a change in the way he looks for the role by the end of this year.

Directed by Vishnuwardhan, a huge chunk of the film will reportedly be shot in Leh Ladakh. Not just that, another interesting detail about the film is that it is likely to be called Sher Khan as Vikram Batra was called that in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army. The film will go on floors this April and a source close to the project informed a leading daily saying, “Sid will start off shooting the college portions at DAV College in Chandigarh where Vikram studied. From there the shoot will move to Palampur where the captain lived with his family.” The film is expected to hit the theatres in the first half of 2020.