Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Marjaavaan’ is an action-packed love saga

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: After the unexpected success of Ek Villain, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are back on the big screen for another vindictive drama. Marjaavaan doesn’t build up and directly gives you a deep dive into the gruesome action that you can expect from it. Delivering intense dialogues, smeared in blood and definitely hot, Sidharth Malhota plays Raghu and we are convinced that he can pack some serious punches.

We are then introduced to Raghu’s lady love played by the flawless Tara Sutaria. She has absolutely no dialogues in the film expect for a cringe worth, “Haye main marjaavaan.” She’s smiling, looking absolutely gorgeous and becomes the reason for Raghu to go rogue. Then comes the antagonist, Riteish Deshmukh. A psychopath who is a vertically challenged man with his entourage of bad men, his motives aren’t clear but he’s after Raghu and his girl. There is one shot of Rakul Preet who looks like she’s playing a notch girl in love with Raghu, but’s that’s about it for her in the trailer.

The trailer of Marjaavaan is a massive nostalgia trip to Ek Villain and is unabashedly encashing on the success of that film. There is also a shot of Riteish humming the blockbuster song Galliyaan from Ek Villain and if you liked the first film, you might want to invest your time in Marjaavaan too.

Apart from that, the trailer has very little to offer expect for the over dramatized action sequences and a very pretty looking Tara Sutaria.