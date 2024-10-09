Sidhu Moosewala knew about his murder beforehand, new details emerge

(Web Desk): Startling revelations have emerged regarding the killing of Indian Punjab famous singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Tajindar Baga, a contestant in the Big Boss 18 and political leader, made the curious remarks.

He claimed that a fortune teller, prior to the murderous attack, warned the deceased singer that some horrific accident could happen which could even result in his death.

He even said the singer started the preparation to leave the country by following the predictions of the soothsayer.

But shortly eight days after the prophecy, the singer was attacked fatally.

Baga said after he also met Moosewala and warned him about the dangers ahead.