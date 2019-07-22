Significant portion of $120 billion U.S. aid to Afghanistan have been wasted: CSJWG

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Civil Society Joint Working Group (CSWG) shared its finding regarding government’s accountability to the nation and international community.

CSWG shared its findings earlier today, hours after the 22nd Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board Meeting kicked off in Kabul.

Nasir Temori, a member of the Civil Society Joint Working Group told reporters that the international community has provided significant aid to Afghanistan but the aid was not properly utilized.

Speaking during a press conference, Temori further added that the United States only has provided $120 billion aid to Afghanistan but the relevant authorities wasted a significant portion of the funds.

He described the lack of consultation with the government and involvement of corrupt individuals as main factors which resulted into the wastage of a major portion of the U.S. funds.

Furthermore, the members of the Civil Society Joint Working Group criticized the government for remaining more accountable to the international community than its own people.

They also added that this issue has resulted to increasing gap between the government and the Afghan people.

Meanwhile, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani emphasized on government’s accountability to both international community and the Afghan nation.

In his speech during the 22nd Joint Coordination and Monitoring Board Meeting, President Ghani said the upcoming presidential election is one of the good examples of the government’s accountability.

Ghani further added that the government is committed to remain accountable to the people of Afghanistan.