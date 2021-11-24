Signing of MOU between The Dawood Foundation and NOWPDP

F.P. Report

Karachi: The Dawood Foundation (TDF), represented by its Trustee, Abdul Samad Dawood; and Network of Organizations Working for People with Disabilities (NOWPDP) represented by its President, Amin Hashwani, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs) through building accessibility, improved attitudes, and disability knowledge of staff.

As a part of this agreement, TDF and NOWPDP will be working together in making the science centre an inclusive space for the differently abled. This will be achieved through the organization of disability sensitization sessions, sign language trainings, and equal employment opportunities for people with disabilities. NOWPDP will also conduct an accessibility audit of the entire facility. These projects hope to create awareness about individuals with special needs with the aim of integrating them into mainstream society. Ronaq Lakhani, Chairperson, Special Olympics Pakistan, and Christoph S. Sprung, Director, MSC, were also present on the occasion.