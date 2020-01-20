Sikandar Sultan Raja looks promising to be next CEC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Sikandar Sultan Raja, a retired bureaucrat, is likely to be the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after the government and the opposition reached consensus on his name for the post.

Raja Sultan Sikandar will replace Sardar Raza Khan who retired as the CEC after completing his term on December 6, 2019.

Sources claimed that the government and the opposition have also agreed on the name of Shah Mehmood Jatoi as the ECP Member from Balochistan.

Meanwhile, both the government and the opposition had also agreed on the name of Nisar Durrani as the ECP Member from Sindh.

It’s worth noting that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government had proposed the name of Sikandar Sultan Raja for the post of CEC.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been informed of the consensus reached during the Parliamentary Committee meeting in Islamabad to finalize names for the appointment of the CEC and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The prime minster has not yet approved Sikander Sultan Raja’s name for the post but the nomination is likely to be announced on Tuesday (tomorrow) following his approval.

On Friday, PM Imran Khan wrote a letter to Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and proposed three names for the post of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The three names that were sent by PM Imran Khan to opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif includes there former federal secretaries Jamil Ahmed, Fazal Abbas Maken and Sikander Sultan Raja.

Sources said that the prime minister wrote this letter to the opposition leader on January 15.

PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif sent PM Imran Khan’s letter to the party president in London.

Imran Khan stated in the letter that he was writing to Shehbaz so that “meaningful negotiations” could be held on the appointment of the new commissioner.

The prime minister stated that he had written to Shehbaz so that the pending issue of appointment of a new CEC could be resolved.