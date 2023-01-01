Sikh gunned down in Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A Sikh shopkeeper was shot and killed by an unknown assailant in the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, according to police.

The police confirmed that the victim — Dayal Singh — was shot while he was at his general store and died on spot. The law enforcers collected 30 pistol shells and other evidence from the crime scene. They also confirmed that CCTV footage from the site is being obtained. However, the motive behind the murder is not yet known and police have not ruled out the possibility that the incident was motivated by a personal grudge.

Following the incident, SSP Operations Haroon-ul-Rashid Khan went to the residence of the Sikh businessman to express his condolences to the deceased man’s relatives. During the meeting, he briefed the relatives about the investigation so far and assured them of arresting the killers at the earliest. Singh has left behind a widow and three children