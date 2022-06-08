Sikh yatrees from India arrive in city

LAHORE (APP): More than 150 Sikh yatrees from India arrived here on Wednesday via Wahga Border to attend the celebrations of Guru Arjun Devji’s Martyrdom Day (Jore Mela).

Additional Secretary Shrines of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, former Pardhan Sardar Bishon Singh and other sikh leaders accorded them a warm welcome.

According to spokesman for the ETPB, Board Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani said that all religious rites were performed according to the schedule of Sikh Parbandhak Committee in Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan and Trust Board in collaboration with PSGP was engaged in other arrangements including security of Sikh pilgrims at Wagah border.

Speaking on the occasion, ETPB additional scretary shrines Rana Shahid said that Pakistan was a holy place for Sikhs.

“We take all possible steps for the payment of religious ceremonies and hospitality every time”, he added.

Sardar Sikh Mandir Singh, the party leader of Sikh yatrees said that Pakistan was their second home and no one could stop them from visiting here, “we will keep coming to visit our Guru’s land”. “There is a lot of love for Pakistan, other yatrees who came with the group, said this while expressing happiness for coming for Pakistan Yatra”.

They said that they were grateful for this everlasting love of the Muslims. After performing religious rites in Hassanabdal, Sikh yatrees will visit Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib on June 10 where they will visit Gurudwara Sacha Sauda and perform their rituals.

They will visit Gurudwara Rohri Sahib Aimenabad and Kartarpur Narowal on June 13 to 15. The main ceremony will be held on June 16 at Gurudawara Dera Sahib Lahore. The Sikh yatrees will return home on June 17.

