Monitoring Desk

The brand uses organic ingredients in its three main products: Fresh sesame and zatar spread, labneh and zatar dip and freshly baked crackers

You can buy zatar from any supermarket, but nothing can beat a homemade zatar recipe.

Sim Sim by Areej is a Saudi brand that offers you fresh spreads for a quick, healthy snack, just what you need for the morning rush.

Zatar is a very typical spread at any Arabian breakfast table made of zatar, salt, sesame, sumac and olive oil.

What makes Sim Sim by Areej zatar mix special is the combination of more than 12 ingredients that includes olive oil, spices, seeds, and herbs to create a burst of delicious flavor.

The brand uses organic ingredients in its three main products: Fresh sesame and zatar spread, labneh and zatar dip and freshly baked crackers.

You can buy a pack of all three products to enjoy as a weekend morning treat.

It is also recommended as a movie night snack.

If you are on a diet, zatar spread is highly recommended as a light dinner with a slice of your favorite bread.

Courtesy: (Arabnews)