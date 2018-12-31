Simmba continues to rule the box-office

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: After a long wait, Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba finally hit the screens on December 28 and turned out to be the biggest opener for film’s male lead Ranveer Singh. The action-drama opened to whopping Rs 20.72 crore on its day one. Continuing its magic at the box-office, Simmba earned Rs 23.33 crore on the second day taking the total collection to Rs 44.05 crore.

A popular trade analyst shared the figures of the film saying, “#Simmba roars on Day 2… While Mumbai circuit is exceptional, the other circuits that were slightly low on Day 1 have also picked up… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 12.60%… Expected to score big numbers today… Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr. Total: Rs 44.05 cr. India biz.”

As per the trade gurus, Simmba will easily be crossing the 70 crore mark over the weekend as today’ trend remains super strong too. Ranveer Singh even spoke about the film’s success in an official statement. He said, “It is an incredibly humbling moment for me. As an artiste, I have always tried to experiment, and I am happy that my content choices are being loved by audiences who want to see me break my mould every single time I come on screen.”

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba stars Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film also stars Sonu Sood, Siddhartha Jadhav and Ashutosh Rana in important roles.