Simmba earns Rs 150 crores in one week at the box-office

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: It seems that Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s collaboration Simmba is weaving magic at the box-office.

This action packed entertainer has been showing no signs of slowing down and without any significant competition at the ticket window this week, we expect it to continue its glorious run. This Rohit Shetty directorial opened with Rs 20.72 crore on the first day and has earned Rs 150.81 crore in just one week.

Speaking about box-office figures, this is Rohit Shetty’s eighth movie which has minted over Rs 100 crore. Simmba has also become Ranveer’s fourth movie to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.