Since merger no extortion, street crime incident in Khyber

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi was told Monday that since merger of district Khyber in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa no incident of extortion and street crime is reported to the police.

This was told to him during a video-link conference held here at Central Police Office (CPO) with IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi in the chair.

Additional IGP Investigation & HQRs, DIG HQRs, DIG Finance, DIG Ops, and AIG Establishment attended the conference while all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and DPO Khyber took part in the conference from their respective regions.

In the conference the ongoing accountability process in the police force, enlistment of deceased police sons, anti-narcotics, polio campaign and progress on installation of CCTV cameras in police stations as well as the security steps taken for maintenance of law & order in district Khyber were reviewed.

The RPOs gave detailed briefings about the adopted steps and progress on the agenda points in their respective regions.

The IGP was further told that in the merged district 883 cases were registered in different incidents and 1399 accused were arrested out of nominated 2043 and the arrested percentage remained 68%. The IGP was told that the investigation officers have been imparted latest training and now due to scientific investigation the conviction rate has increased.

Briefing the IGP about security apparatus in Khyber District, the DPO Khyber said that after merging of the districts crime ratio had considerably decreased added that kidnapping for ransom and robbery cases witnessed 96% decrease.

The Khyber district police also excelled against the narcotic peddlers and 312 nominated accused had been arrested in the 229 registered cases. During this period 318kg heroin, 1587kg charas, 9 kg Ice, 142 kg opium and 15 bottles of liquor were recovered. In respect of training, the IGP was informed that 610 Levies and Khasadars were trained during different specialized courses. The IGP was also informed about security steps adopted during 5 different polio campaigns and different programs including Ehsaas, Kifalat and Sada-e-Aman programs.

The IGP was also updated about the requisition of land for construction of different police stations and police posts in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP expressed his satisfaction over the police adopted strategy and measures for implementation of the conference agenda points and directed them to further expedite their efforts and dispose of the pending cases of police accountability at the earliest.

They were also directed to complete the process of enlistment of police deceased sons and send the list of enlisted deceased sons to the CPO at the earliest.

The participants of the conference were also directed to complete the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to improve the supervision and monitoring.

The IGP particularly appreciated the performance of DPO Khyber and directed him to further expedite the process of land requisition for police stations and police posts in Khyber district.