Sindh announces summer vacation for all educational institutions

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The summer vacation for all public and private educational institutions will begin from June 1, on Friday.

The Sindh Education Department has announced two-month-long vacation that will end on July 31. Secretary Education Akbar Laghari said the holidays had been taken in line with the decision taken by the steering committee.

He said no decision had been taken to extend the holidays, adding that schedule of summer vacation will be applicable to all public and private schools.