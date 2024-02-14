Sindh, Balochistan, KP witness protests against alleged polls rigging

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Protests are ongoing across three provinces in Pakistan — Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PTI, JUI-F, PTI, and other political parties are staging protests in different cities against the results of the general elections 2024.

In Quetta, workers of National Party, Hazara Democratic Party and Balochistan National Party demonstrated outside the district returning officer’s office, while roads across the provincial capital, Chaman, Killa Saifullah, Loralai and Pishin were blocked due to the ongoing protests.

As a result, land communication of Balochistan with Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was cut off. Meanwhile, PPP continued its sit-in in Naseerabad against the alleged polls rigging for the sixth day.

A wheeljam strike was observed on main highways of northern Balochistan on the call of Pushtunkhwa National Awami Party against alleged rigging in NA-251-Zhob-cum-Sherani constituency election.

According to a report, on the call of Pushtunkhwa National Awami Party, all national highways of northern Balochistan, connecting with Punjab and Khyberpushtunkhwa were closed for all kinds of vehicular traffic in protest over tempering the election result of Chairman Pushtunkhwa National Awami Party.

Balochistan’s people mandated Pakistan Peoples Party: People of Balochistan mandated Pakistan Peoples Party, but some elements could not bear the election victory of Pakistan Peoples Party in Balochistan and that was why false propaganda against the newly elected MNAs and MPAs was being spread.

These views were expressed by central leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, Haji Mir Ali Madad Jattak, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Secretary Information PPP Balochistan Sardar Sirbulund Jogezai while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Ali Madad Jattak said that representatives of Pakistan Peoples Party had laid the network of record development work in Balochistan after winning election in 2008 from the province He said that some rejected leaders were spreading false propaganda against PPP’s newly elected MNAs and MPAs from Balochistan. He said that during election campaign, election offices of PPP were not only ransacked, but handgrenades were also hurled at the election offices of PPP in different areas of Balochistan province, but despite intimidations, people of the province cast their votes in favour of the candidates of PPP.

Nawabzada Mir Jamal Raisani on the occasion said that his victory from NA-264-Quetta was due to the sacrifices rendered by his father Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, adding that people of NA-264 constituency cast their votes in favour of the candidates of PPP owing to the sacrifices of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. Raisani said, “Whatever Election Tribunal decides, it will be acceptable to the newly elected MNAs and MPAs of PPP from Balochistan.” Secretary Information, PPP Balochistan, Sardar Sirbulund Jogezai said, “New Chief Minister in Balochistan will be a Jeyala”, adding that no one would be allowed to use derogatory remarks against the newly elected MNAs and MPAs of Balochistan. On the occasion, Malak Shah Gorgech, Sardarzada Samad Gorgech, Nawabzada Obaid Gorgech and others were also present.

It is pertinent to mention that Chairman Pushtunkhwa National Awami Party, Khushal Khan Kakar, had announced to block main national highways of the province against tempering his election result of NA-251-Zhob-cum-Sherani constituency.