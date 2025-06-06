Sindh govt moves to ban four-seater rickshaws in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Law and Home Affairs Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, in a high-level meeting, finalised major decisions regarding rickshaws and broader traffic regulations across the province.

According to reports, the meeting focused on amendments to the Motor Vehicles Rules. It was attended by key officials including the IG Sindh, DIG Traffic, and representatives from various related departments.

A key outcome of the meeting was the approval of a complete ban on four-seater rickshaws, commonly known as Qingqi rickshaws, in Karachi. However, two-seater auto-rickshaws will continue to be permitted on city roads.

Additionally, fitness certification for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles has been declared mandatory, with third-party inspections to be introduced.

New amendments were also approved to prohibit the sale of tinted glasses, fancy lights, and sirens, whether online or in physical stores.

The law further mandates that water tankers and dumpers be equipped with tracking sensors, and that all heavy and goods transport vehicles must install a minimum of five cameras for safety and monitoring.

Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar confirmed that the final draft of these amended laws and rules will be presented to the cabinet for approval.

Strict penalties were also introduced for traffic violations. Driving in the wrong direction (one-way violations) will now incur a fine of Rs 200,000 for government vehicles, Rs 100,000 for four-wheelers, and Rs 25,000 for motorcycles.

Lanjar also announced tough measures against wheelies and drifting. First-time offenders will be fined Rs 100,000, with repeat violations attracting penalties between Rs 200,000 and Rs 300,000.

Motorcyclists caught without a valid licence will be fined Rs 25,000, while car drivers will face a penalty of Rs 50,000.

E-challans will now be delivered to vehicle owners’ home addresses, and systems of traffic, transport, and excise departments will be fully integrated.

Furthermore, it was decided that vehicle transfer or sale would not be allowed if traffic fines remain unpaid. Dedicated traffic magistrates will be appointed to hear violation cases.

It is worth noting that Qingqi rickshaws had already been temporarily banned for two months on 12 major roads in Karachi.