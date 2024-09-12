Sindh Cabinet approves Benazir Hari Cards for 25-acre landholders

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet in its meeting under Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi today approved the issuance of Benazir Hari Cards to 25-acre landholders in the province.

The Cabinet directed Provincial Agriculture Department to submit the recommendations of the benefits to be provided to farmers holding Hari Cards.

The cabinet enhanced the honorarium/stipend of The National the Commission for Human Development and Basic Education Community School teachers from 25 thousand rupees to 37 thousand rupees.

It also approved the Karoonjhar hills as a cultural heritage site and directed the provincial Culture Department to issue a notification in this regard.

It approved the formation of Sindh Information Technology Company in the province.

The cabinet gave the approval of handing over Cadet College, Kakar to the Pakistan Navy which is established on 104 acres in Dadu district.

The meeting approved the charter of Denning Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship Karachi.