Sindh Cabinet approves proposal of recruitment of around 37000 teachers in next three years

Sher Afzal

KARACHI: Sindh Cabinet decides to fix the wheat procurement target for crop 2021 on and also approves the proposal for recruiting 37000 teachers across the province on Thursday.

After thorough discussions and deliberations, Sindh Cabinet decided to fix wheat procurement target for crop 2020-21 at 1.4 MMT at a rate of Rs 2000 per 40 kilograms , this was decided during a meeting of Sindh Cabinet chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary Mumtaz Shah and all the secretaries concerned.

According to press release, Cabinet was informed by Sindh Food department that currently 800,000 tons of wheat was available with the department, it also added that currently the department had procured 1.236 MMT from Crop 2019-20 and procured 117,000 tons of imported wheat from the federal government.

On the matter of wheat stock, department assured the cabinet that the wheat stock available with it was adequate till the harvest of the new crop 2020-21, therefore they requested the cabinet to decide the procurement target.

Whereas in today’s meeting the cabinet profoundly discussed the matter and decided that the support price would be Rs 2000 as was decided earlier. It also decided that 1.4 MMT wheat would be procured in the next procurement season starting from next month.

Regarding the purchase of Bardana, cabinet also allowed the food department to purchase Bardana to the extent of the assigned target at the ratio of 80 percent PP bags and20 percent jute bags.

The cabinet, keeping in view the shortage of teaching staff, approved the proposal of recruitment of around 37000 teachers in next three years, the press release added.

For the resolution of this matter, a sub-committee has been constituted to evaluate recruitment policy 2021 for teaching and non-teaching staff in the education department.

Regarding the qualification for PST, committee committee submitted its recommendations suggested that the minimum prescribed qualification for PST shall be graduation in the second division.

The post of PST (BS-09) may be upgraded to BS-14 henceforth for initial recruitment in view of upgradation of qualification from intermediate to graduation, the press release stated.

During the meeting, Cabinet also decided that the PST shall remain in primary schools throughout their service, adding that the service structure may be created for career progression of PSTs instead of allowing them promotion to the post of JESTs/HSTs/SSTs.

The official press release mentioned that for instance, the post of senior primary school teacher (BS-16) and post of Head/chief Primary School Teacher BS-17 can be created for promotion of PSTs. Whereas the professional qualification shall be made mandatory for recruitment in next rounds, it added.

Furthermore, the cabinet also discussed the recruitment rules for other teaching cadres such as Music Teacher, SLT, Oriental Teacher etc may be revised keeping in view the availability of the specialized qualification holders in the market.’

Additionally in today’s meeting the cabinet discussed the recommendations and approved it in principle with the direction to the education department to organize a detailed presentation how the recommendation would be implemented and its financial impact.

The cabinet was told that around 37,000 positions of teachers of different cadres were vacant in the school education department, after this the cabinet allowed the education department to start recruitment [through IBA Sukkur] in three phases- during the next three years.

While considering the request of Junaid Rehman Ansari undergoing life imprisonment at central jail Karachi, Sindh Cabinet granted him remission.

Cabinet was informed by home department that Junaid Rehman was going under life imprisonment which turned out to be 25 years and had served 16 years four months and 16 days sentence. He has also earned other remissions of five years, 11 months and 25 days. His unexpired portion of sentence comes to two years, seven-month and nine days. The educational remission has been worked out at two years, seven-month and nine days, if the cabinet approves.

During the meeting the cabinet also approved education remission and five-month and nine days sentence still remained to be served which the cabinet also approved as remission. In addition to this cabinet also directed the home department to work out the details of such other prisoners who could be given similar remission.

After this cabinet has also requested to bring out the details of the prisoners who have completed their sentence but are still spending their lives in jails because of non-payment of surety bond, CM Sindh Murad also directed the home department to submit these details in the next cabinet meeting.