Sindh cabinet approves Rs15.6b Ramazan package

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a cabinet meeting at CM House approved Rs15.6 billion Ramzan package to be given to 7,810,482 low-income families by transferring cash of Rs2000 to each family as a subsidy for purchasing 30 kilograms of wheat flour at a rate of Rs 65 per kg.

“The cash transfer to the targeted low-income families would be made through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) for which the eligible families would receive a message on their cell phone and those who do not receive such a message and their average income is less than Rs50,000 per month can send a message/CNIC number on Toll-Free 8171 Facility for inquiring about eligibility for the subsidy,” the CM said and added that approximately 7,810,482 families with BISP’s Proxy Means test (PMT) score in the range of 01 to 60, for cash transfer of Rs. 2,000/family under the relief scheme, said a spokesperson of the CM House on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary, PSCM, and other concerned officers. In order to improve Price Control mechanism, particularly the price hike during the month of Ramazan 2023, the cabinet approved amendments in “Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act-2005.

Under the amendments, the fine for the failure of the display price list of essential commodities has been increased from Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 for producers or dealers, Rs 20,000 for retailers other than pushcart vendors, and Rs10,000 to Rs20,000 for pushcart vendors. The fine for the retailer’s failure to declare stock of essential commodities from Rs 50,000 to Rs100,000 and sale of different commodities at a higher price than the notified/company price the fine has been increased from 50,000 to Rs100,000.The cabinet decided to launch a drive against Profiteering and Hoarding.

Secretary GA told the meeting that in Karachi a network of existing Bachat bazaars was being utilized where Ramzan Bazars would be established while in other districts local councils, municipal committees/town committees, or Market Committees were being encouraged and AC/DC would supervise the establishment. In some areas Fruits associations are being encouraged to establish their own stalls with lower prices. Association manufacturers and suppliers would be encouraged to provide discounts. The Sindh cabinet decided to establish Sindh Emergency Service Rescue 1122 for which a draft bill was presented.

The cabinet was told that Sindh did not have a dedicated Emergency Response service and only relies on charitable organizations/NGOs. The functions of Rescue 1122 include Ambulance Service, Water Rescue, Fire Fighting, Urban Search & Rescue, Building Safety, Motor Bike Rescue Service, Community Safety, Training of Community/Govt Institutions/ Schools Etc, Certification for Basic Life Support (CPR, Fire drills, safety standards, etc.)

The meeting was told that the New Uniform Cadre Rescue Service was introduced in the province. The two batches of Rescue Service Personal, comprising 405 cadets have been trained at National Rescue Academy Punjab. The meeting was told that a complete range of Fire Fighting, Ambulatory, Search & Rescue, Water Rescue, and Animal Rescue shall be provided through trained uniform personnel. Command & Control of Rescue 1122 is fully functional and responding the Emergency Situations. It is Fully Functional in the Karachi and Larkana Divisions and partially functional in the other nine districts of the province. Expansion in other Divisional HQs shall be completed within a short span of time. The CM directed the Rehabilitation dept to establish Satellite Stations within three months.

The cabinet approved the draft Bill `Sindh Emergency Rescue Service-1122’ and referred it to the assembly. The Sindh home department told the cabinet that under the Provincial Policy Directive for the security of the Oil Pipeline System approved by the Provincial Cabinet on February 6, 2023, the responsibility of neutralizing all threats posed to the National Network of Oil Pipeline System from short to long term basis has been assigned to the home department – the police and concerned district administration.

Monitoring critical, non-traditional security threats of terrorism posed to the National Network of Oil Pipeline System under NACTA the cabinet has assigned the task to the police and district administration. The cabinet approved a draft Bill for the establishment of the Institute of Mother and Child Health at Shaheed Benazirabad Act-2023. It would be as an autonomous body to be made functional through its independent board of governors.

The Function of the institute includes treatment and carrying out investigation and treatment of various diseases in the field of gynecology, obstetrics, pediatrics, pediatrics surgery, and neonatology in the Institute and its branches. It would provide support to other mother and child health care facilities. It would strive towards the development of molecular sciences and genetic research both for diagnostic, therapeutic, and preventive purposes for all diseases and disorders affecting mothers and children. The institute would hold examinations and award and confer degrees, diplomas, certificates, and other academic distinctions to and on the persons; and carry out and promote research, surveys, experiments, and demonstrations.

It would undertake the steps for implementation of the Sindh Newborn Screening Act and would develop a reference lab for the purpose of this Act, providing an advanced testing facility for newborn screening and providing guidelines to all relevant institutes dealing with newborns. The cabinet approved Sindh Resettlement and Rehabilitation (P&R) Policy 2023 with main features such as improving the conception, planning, and execution of projects and ensuring projects are socially sustainable.

Initial R&R assessment to be an integral part of project design where small parcels of land are required, a negotiated approach to be preferred for acquisition and where affected persons have lost the entire land parcel, the effort will be made to provide land-for-land of the same or better quality. Under the policy, the affected businesses will be compensated for the loss of income and aided in re-start businesses. Communities shall be given options including self-managed on-site resettlement where possible or project-sponsored sites with amenities. A Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) will be prepared for every project with compensation/ resettlement options, budget, and implementation arrangements. A model entitlement matrix for 11 categories of affected people has been suggested – can be modified for project-specific needs.