Sindh Cabinet demand suo moto notice of Imran’s interview

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has demanded Suo moto action on the recent interview of PTI Chief Imran Khan and the activities of President Arif Alvi in the President House. They added that country is facing serious crisis due to unconstitutional dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies and added that probe should be intiated on the matter whether the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were dissolved in a constitutional manner.

They said that efforts were under way to bring judicial coup in the country. They expressed these views while holding a joint press conference at the Sindh Archives Complex on Tuesday. Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that a serious situation is developing in the country.

Attempts are being made to bring judicial coup in the country. He said that in the past things used to happen behind the curtains but now things are in front of the whole nation. When the curtains are coming down on the important national issues, doubts are also increasing in the minds of nation. He said that questions are being raised on the ways cases are being handled in our judiciary on personal likes and dislikes.

The minister said that the day before yesterday Imran Khan had made dangerous revealations in his interview. He has revealed the meeting with General (R) Bajwa in August in the President of Pakistan House. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that before this meeting, Imran Khan had launched a social media campaign against General (R) Bajwa. He said that what is the responsibility of the President’s House. Is it became the center of conspiracies. He said that the meeting between an army chief and a former prime minister had been kept secret, no press release had been issued from the president House on the meeting. He said that Imran Khan has said that he dissolved the Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the advice of General (R) Bajwa.

He said that today a audioleak of former chief justice Saqib Nisar has surfaced. He said that Saqib Nisar was completely involved in conspiracies and there was a grand nexus . He said that entire tenure of Saqib Nisar and his decisions have become a question mark. Right from the beginning Saqib Nisar had played the role of the facilitator for PTI Chief Imran Khan. The minister declared former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar as a member of Tiger force of PTI. He blamed that benches were formed on their own choice to get verdict in their favours. The minister raised a question whether all the decisions of Saqib Nisar should not be annulled. He said that political parties were being directed to hold dialogue which is not the function of judiciary. Under which provision of the constitution these orders are being passed.

He said that efforts are being made to bring judicial coup in the country. The minister said that these institutions are the hope of the entire nation, but unfortunately a few people are tilted to a particular party on the basis of personal likes and dislikes that raised question mark on the whole judicial system of the country. Mr. Memon remarked that Imran Khan was a puppet, earlier he was acting on someone else’s instructions, now he is ready to act on someone else signals.

The minister maintained that PTI Chief had earlier tried to defame the Pakistan army, at some points, he targeted the judiciary and now this person is plotting to defame the country. ‘Imran Khan wants to target our country and a social media cell of PTI abroad is engaged in this task,’ the minister added. Provincial Information Minister said that after the recent interview of Imran Khan, PTI workers should open their eyes and the second tier leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf should rebel against him ( Imran Khan). Speaking on this occasion, advisor law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that those who were holding secret meetings with Imran Khan should keep in their minds that even after the passage of three months, these secret meetings are not revealed in such way.

He demanded to initiate investigation on the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies . Advisor law pointed a big contradiction in 63 A verdict saying that whole procedure was mentioned in 63 A but that was set a aside while giving verdict on it. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that enactment is the function of parliaments and assemblies all over the world. But unfortunately, the constitution is changed through some court decisions in our country. He said that they wanted that uncertainty should end in the country. But will the judiciary decide the future of the people? Then verdict should be passed that all decisions will be made by the Chief Justice instead of the Parliament. He said that politicians are the representatives of the people and millions people send them to represent them in the parliament, yet they cannot amend the constitution.

He said that decision had been taken that affected the elected governments and prime ministers of the country. Once again there is rummers that prime minister is being targeted . He said that how can a law be repealed before it is notified. He said that there is process of legislatio, for which the National Assembly and the Senate exist. He said that with a stroke of pen a legislation made by parliament is being undo. Adviser law, said that politicians are held accountable every day. Similarly the bureaucracy is made accountable. So why not the judges be made accountable. He said that Justice (R) Naseem Hasan Shah had declared the decision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto incorrect, should he not be held accountable.

He said that the audio tape which leaked today is telling their role. He said that orders had been issued to demolish Nasla Tower while the building on Constitutional Avenue of Islamabad have been regularized. But no action has been taken against any respected judge till date.