Sindh Cabinet expected to approve wheat policy today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A special session of Sindh cabinet will likely to discuss and approve the wheat policy of the provincial government today, on Tuesday.

The Sindh cabinet with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in chair, will meet today. The cabinet deliberate over an agenda with wheat policy on top of the list.

In previous week, Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that Sindh will likely to release wheat from its stocks between October 15 to 20.

He said that the food department has sought permission from the chief minister in writing for release of wheat to flour mills.

Food Minister said that the province had last year released wheat stocks to flour mills on October 27.

He said the province will fix wheat price after approval for release of wheat stocks from the chief minister.

Food Minister had earlier said that the department has sufficient reserves of wheat and the flour companies and mill present on the government roster would get the stocks on discounted rates.

Sindh and federal governments have recently trade barbs over release of wheat from official stocks.

Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhr Imam in a statement said that the Sindh government was repeatedly asked to release wheat from its official stock with a view to stabilising wheat flour price in the market but its continuous refusal was creating problems.

“If the Sindh government releases wheat stock as soon as possible, the price of wheat flour in the market will decline. The federal government has written two letters to the provincial government to release wheat from its stock, Fakhar Imam added.