Sindh cabinet increases age limit for govt jobs by 5 years

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Sindh Cabinet has approved an increase in the upper age limit for government jobs by five years. However, this decision will not apply to jobs in the Sindh Police and the Public Service Commission.

According to the spokesperson of the Sindh Chief Minister, the cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, and senior officials. Various agenda points were discussed, and important decisions were made.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the age limit was extended due to the long-standing ban on government job recruitments. Previously, the maximum age for government jobs was 28 years, which has now been increased to 33 years.

This decision is seen as a significant relief for job seekers aspiring to secure government positions in Sindh.