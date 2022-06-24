Sindh, Centre agree to expedite work on KCR under CPEC

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday chaired a meeting here in Karachi to discuss the ongoing Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

The meeting, which was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali and other officials, agreed to expedite the KCR project under CPEC. The railways minister also formed a committee to move KCR project forward. The matters of depot for BRT red line, Thar Coal connectivity to the main Railways line and other issues were discussed during the meeting. Speaking to CM Murad Ali Shah, Saad Rafique assured the federal government’s full support for the early completion of Karachi Circular Railway.

Meanwhile, the Federal Minister for Railway and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Friday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) are strong allies and they believe in long-term political partnership, ARY News reported.

While talking to journalists after meeting MQM-P leaders in Karachi, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project will be put on a fast-track mode and it will be completed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He added that KCR project will be a top priority during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China. He said that the railway sector should be treated as an independent institution unlike Pakistan where it is being administered by the provincial governments. Orange Line project has no connection with Pakistan Railways, he added. “As a railway minister, I am admitting that we cannot run the railway properly then how can we run Orange Line.”

“We have to see the Supreme Court (SC) orders as well and we will not violate it. We have 12 months and it would be wrong to say that the railway sector will be revived in this period.” “It is necessary to make Hyderabad airport functional and Sukkur airport should be upgraded to an international airport. We will try to upgrade Sukkur airport for giving it the status of an international airport.”

Regarding PML-N and MQM-P political relations, Rafique said that they believed in long-term partnership and both parties are strong allies. There were some differences emerged between both political parties but it did not affect the political relations. “We have discussed two important topics. First topic is Karachi and the second is an agreement with the Centre. When we were holding negotiations, all stakeholders have attended the process. Many rounds of talks were not covered by the media. MQM-P leaders are very smart, educated and experienced people.”

Related