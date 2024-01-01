Sindh challenges IRSA approved projects of six canals from Indus: CM

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh has challenged the misconceived decision of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) about canals in the CCI, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali said here while talking to media on Monday.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on a question about six new canals from Indus River said, he has written letter to the planning minister as well as Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and demanded withdrawal of the decision.

He denied any hidden condition with regard to the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

He said the People’s Party would not support any thing against the interest and rights of people.

He said Benazir Bhutto had signed the Charter of Democracy for the constitutional court. “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has won that success after 18 years”.

He was also opined that the caretaker government has not been beneficial and suggested removal of this clause from the constitution. “I don’t know about the 27th amendment, only learned from the media,” CM Shah replied to media on question.