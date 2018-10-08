Sindh clinches 23rd National Jr Swimming C’ship trophy

PESHAWAR (APP): Sindh clinched the overall trophy by securing 914 points in the 23rd National Junior Age Group Swimming Championship which concluded here at Adil Khan Swimming Pool on Monday.

Director Sports KP Aziz Ullah Jan, Secretary General Pakistan Swimming Federation Veena Masood and President KP Swimming Association Asif Orakzai, Secretary Salahuddin Ahmad were also present during the presentation ceremony.

After Sindh Punjab secured 844 points by taking second position and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 377 points took third position respectively. It was also a big surprise when only three teams took part and non-of-team from Islamabad, FATA, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the affiliated units with Pakistan Swimming Federation, did not turn-up.

More than 200 swimmers from Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part in Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 categories. In the Under-12 Punjab secured 271 points, followed by Sindh with 185 points and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 188 points, followed by Under-14 category Punjab secured first position with 383 points, Sindh with 220 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 66 points remained at second and third respectively.

In the Under-16 Sindh grabbed most of the medals by securing 509 points and got first position, followed by Punjab with 190 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 124 points. In the last day event of the Under-16 category 100m butterfly Munib of Sindh won gold medal, followed by Waqas and Danial of Sindh. Munib created new national record with his clock showing 04.66sec. In the U-14 100m free style Muhammad Hassan of Punjab won gold medal, followed by Zain Yousaf and Taha Hashmi of Sindh, in 200m U-16 Zeeshan won gold medal, followed by Abid Ur Rehman and Adeel Raza of Punjab.

In the U-12 50m butterfly Mekail Faisal Ijaz won gold medal with a new national record of 32.94sec, followed by Aman Siddique and Ali Muhammad of Sindh, in U-14 50m breaststroke Zain Yousaf of Punjab won gold medal, followed by Danial and Saif Baig. In the Under-12 back stroke Muhammad Ahmad Durrani created another record with his clock showing 16.06sec. At the end, the guests gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders.

Advertisements