Sindh CM denies reports of IMF reservations over NFC award

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that neither the federal government nor the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approached him with concerns regarding the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award or the 18th Amendment.

He said that the federal government has started implementing the 18th Constitutional Amendment by devolving or winding up some of its ministries. He spoke to the media after attending the launch of the World Bank’s latest editions of the South Asia Development Update (SADU) and Pakistan Development Update (PDU) for October 2024 at a local hotel.

Shah stated that his government has reservations about some other matters, and he is in discussions with the federal government. He added that the Pakistan Peoples Party would only support measures that are in the interest of the country.”

In response to a question, Murad Shah said that he learnt from media reports that the federal government has terminated power purchase contracts with five IPPs, which is expected to reduce electricity tariffs. Shah suggested that the government should take steps to utilize surplus electricity. He proposed that industrial units could be offered electricity at subsidised rates if they increased their production capacity by starting additional night shifts. “This would help offset the capacity charges paid to the IPPs by the federal government, improve production, and create job opportunities for unemployed workers,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of The World Bank’s editions of the South Asia Development Update (SADU) and Pakistan Development Update (PDU) for 2024 at a local hotel, the CM said that the reports, which provide critical insights into the economic challenges faced by Pakistan and the South Asian region, praised for offering a roadmap for sustained growth.

The chief minister said the devastating floods of 2022, which submerged nearly 70 per cent of the province caused extensive infrastructural damage, compounding the developmental issues already exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said and added that despite these challenges his government restored infrastructure and alleviated the economic hardships faced by people of the province. “We are committed to overcoming these obstacles, and the people of Sindh have shown their confidence in the government to serve and uplift them,” said Murad Shah.

Talking about poverty alleviation, Mr Shah said that his government responded to findings in the report, which underlined rising poverty during 2023. “The Sindh government has taken several steps to support the most vulnerable segments of society,” he said.