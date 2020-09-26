Sindh CM inaugurates new road along scenic Sandspit beach

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated a newly constructed Sandspit Road along the city’s scenic coastline.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Sandspit Road, he said the road built at a cost of Rs456 million will facilitate picnickers who flock to the beach for recreational purposes. Its adjoining roads will also be constructed soon, he announced.

CM Murad said a parking lot where at least 200 vehicles can be parked is also being built.

Manora, a famous picnic spot, had been deserted due to a lack of facilities, he said. In addition to the road, he added, a concrete wall has been erected along it to stop sea intrusion.

The chief ministers maintained that the provincial government has been working for the uplift of the port city and vowed to make the newly formed Keamari district a model one.

Earlier, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab tweeted: “CM #Sindh will be inaugurating the Sandspit Road today.

Besides the road infrastructure mobile toilets have also been placed for the benefit of commuters. Design work is also going on for the main Hawksbay Road so that the road infrastructure all the way to the beach is improved.”